The Word — Help others when you can

Would you like to see a “feel good” story? Google Image: “railing at st elmo castle.” For years, folks have visited this beautiful spot for pictures overlooking Naples at St. Elmo Castle. This location gives stunning views of Mount Vesuvius and the coast surrounding this section of Italy. To be the good and help the blind be able to picture this site in their mind using their imagination, a local artist, Paolo Puddo, created and was allowed to have installed a 92 foot long steel rail running along the outside wall of the castle with braille in both Italian and English etched on the railing. The braille was intended to allow blind visitors to read what they are “overseeing”, describing the beautiful views for these visually impaired. It is even said that the artist refused to translate the braille for non-braille reading people. The artist simply wanted those who can see…to see, and those who cannot see… to be able to read in great detail what lay before them from this gorgeous landscape below and around.

“So in everything, Do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets (Matthew 7:12).”

“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing (1 Thessalonians 5:11).”

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you (Ephesians 4:32).”

“So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal (2 Corinthians 4:18).”

“In the same way, let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven (Matthew 5:16).”

There are so many things around you that you can do to help others. We have become busier and busier and busier. Each year brings new items to simplify life…and yet…we feel like we have less time and less rest than ever before. Stop. Force yourself, if need be, to enjoy the sabbath. Rest. Whatever work you are drowning in will still be there tomorrow. Stop feeling like you have to do it all. And, if you know someone who you notice does an awful lot, help them. Pick up their load and allow them some rest too.

Be an Isaiah for your church family, your community, your volunteer organizations where you hear or see the needs and while we can’t do it all…we can do something, so we say “Here am I. Send me! (Isaiah 6:8)” Give help to the “blind” near you. #bethegoodneeded

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail. com.