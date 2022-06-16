Clothing, feeding the community

If you have been thinking about cleaning out your closet and getting rid of those no longer desired pair of shoes now is the time.

The Peoples Community Center Food Pantry (TPCC) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser to help those in need as part of the Funds2Orgs network.

Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothes, and house their families.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said TPCC Director Donna Dagner. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our food pantry, which has operated for 23 years, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It is a win-win for everyone.”

As part of the fundraiser TPCC Food Pantry will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes.

“We are not asking for money or even selling anything,” Fundraiser Chair, Mary Owens said. “We are just asking our communities, our family and friends and co-workers to allow us to help you clean out your closets.”

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at our primary collection point – The Peoples Community Center every Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.