His thoughts — Changes expected this week on budget, abortion, guns

This week is likely to be an eventful one. Not only will the General Assembly receive the Governor’s amendments to the budget, the United States Supreme Court is expected to issue major rulings on abortion and guns, and the U.S. Senate has apparently reached a deal on a legislative response to the Uvalde tragedy.

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

We’re expecting a series of amendments from Gov. Youngkin to be released this week, no later than Thursday.

I will be provided complete information on the amendments as soon as they become available.

The General Assembly is scheduled to return to Richmond Friday to consider the amendments and put the budget to bed once and for all.

SCOTUS ON ABORTION

If Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were overturned today, abortion would still be legal in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Roe did not legalize abortion – it took the decision away from state legislatures and made it an issue for the courts. I agree that states should have rights in protecting life and I intend to always support the right to life.

Some of the most popular, common-sense abortion restrictions, including banning the procedure past the point of viability, are not legal under Roe.

Under Roe, Virginia cannot outlaw abortion of a baby that could live outside the womb on its own.

When Democrats such as Mark Warner say that the end of Roe means the end of womens’ rights, they’re doing their best to scare people. What is actually scary is Democrats believe that abortion is not murder.

U.S. SENATE GUNS AGREEMENT

We’re still waiting on details on the apparent U.S. Senate deal. Actual language has yet to be worked out.

Much of the deal appears to involve enhanced background checks for buyers 18-21 years old, as well as more money for mental health treatment and the adoption of “red flag” laws.

Although the shooter in Uvalde passed a background check, there were many apparent instances where he should have been interdicted, including animal torture, self-harm and bullying others in school.

Virginia law, passed after Virginia Tech, requires that involuntary commitments be reported into the background check system.

Mass shootings continue to be perpetrated by either those who have terrorist intent or manifest mental illness.

Our nation should continue to pray for all the families involved in the Uvalde shooting and ask the Lord to heal the hurt in our great nation we call home.

Del. Tommy Wright can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.