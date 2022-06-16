Scholarship winners announced

In June the Lunenburg Republicans recognized the winners of the 2022 Scholarship awards. This year $4,000 were given to local students to help continue their education. This makes a total of $22,000 the Lunenburg has raised and given to local students since they started this program. The group is on target to give $6,000 in 2023 with the continued support of people in Southside Virginia.

• Delegate Wachsmann introduced Sterling Currin who is a graduate of Central High and SVCC. Sterling has been involved in the National Honors Society, athletics and served as a junot deacon at Victoria Christian Church, he plans to attend Virginia Tech in the fall.

• Fifth District Chair Rick Buchanan introduced Jackson Childers who is a graduate of Central High and SVCC. Jackson has been involved in his church, community services, Student Council Association, Robotics Club, National Honors Society, athletics, theater and several other activities. Jackson also plans to attend Virginia Tech in the fall.

• Senator Ruff introduced Macey Loebs who is an honors graduate of Central High. Macey is a member of the National Honors Society, athletics, is fascinated with the human skeletal system, and loves to dance. She will be attending SVCC in the fall.

• Delegate Tommy Wright introduced Esther Lacks. Esther is currently attending SVCC and has a 4.0 GPA for each grading period. She is working on her Associates Degree. Esther has been of assistance with the local emergency department, promoting recycling, and was a student in the Microsoft Women in Datacenters, Pathway Pilot Program at SVCC. Esther plans to get a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with an application in Graphic Design or Art Therapy.