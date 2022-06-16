Upcoming virtual talk on dizziness and vertigo

Dizziness affects 40% of people over age 40. It can be temporary or chronic and quite debilitating. Learn the causes, symptoms and treatment in a virtual discussion hosted by VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.

This virtual talk will take place Wednesday, June 29, from noon to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. Visit www.vcuhealth. org/cmh-core for the Zoom link. The seminar also will be recorded and posted on the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital website and Facebook page.

Amanda Green, D.P.T., has worked at VCU Health CMH in rehabilitation as a physical therapist for seven years. She obtained her bachelor’s in recreational therapy from East Carolina University and doctorate in physical therapy from Winston-Salem State University. She has a certification in vestibular rehabilitation, which refers to balance and the inner ear.