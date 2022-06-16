Water quality gets A+

The Town of Kenbridge, for yet another year, has received a clean bill of health regarding the water its citizens consume.

Town officials recently released its Annual Water Quality Report for 2021 as required by the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).

The report is designed to provide details about where the town’s water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies.

“The Town has had a great track record with its drinking water quality for many years.” Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews said.

The water supply for Kenbridge is from Flat Rock Creek and is pumped into a 37 million gallon reservoir adjacent to the Kenbridge Water Treatment Plant.

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) prescribes regulations that limit the number of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems.

According to the EPA, drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk.

The town’s 2021 report showed no violations.

Matthews said the town has a strong team that works to keep its water quality at excellent levels.

“The Town and our Lead Operator Danny Thompson has received the Gold Award for Drinking Water from Virginia Rural Water Association for the second year in a row,” Matthews said. “Along with Kit Brooks and Ricky Lindsay, they make a strong team that prides themselves in excellence and providing the best for the citizens of Kenbridge.”