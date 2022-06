World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15

When we think about scammers, we often think of “stranger danger” stemming from overseas criminal enterprises bombarding our phones and emails with fraudulent messages. The sad reality for older adults is that most financial abuse they suffer is perpetrated by someone they know.

This Wednesday, June 15, is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and it’s the perfect time to remember that older adults are vulnerable to financial abuse by loved ones as well as strangers. Some warning signs include: a caregiver or family member who suddenly asks for access to your loved one’s accounts or possessions, changes in their financial practices such as new credit cards or unopened bank statements, or a financial agent who isn’t following your loved one’s wishes.

Most importantly, if you suspect abuse of any type, report it to local law enforcement right away.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.