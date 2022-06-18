Historical Society Book Chat held

At the June meeting of the Lunenburg County Historical Society, two ladies took center stage to share insights into the life and loves of George Washington based upon the research and writing by popular contemporary author Mary Higgins Clark in her first published book, Mount Vernon Love Story. These loves were his wife Martha, whom he called “Patsy,” and his estate Mount Vernon.

Connie Krupa, Children’s Program Coordinator at the Lunenburg County Library System, introduced Washington’s love letters to his wife. Very few are extant because Martha burned them, as was the custom.

Brenda Edwards-Wade, a veteran English teacher who majored in history, held the audience spell-bound by her dramatic performance as Martha Washington. She made the pages of the meeting’s “book chat” selection come alive!

The Mount Vernon theme for the meeting was a follow-up to a bus tour last fall to Mount Vernon. The tour there was conducted by native Lunenburger Adam T. Erby, Mount Vernon’s Curator of Decorative Arts and Design.