A Box of Love — Where Is Jesus?

People are asking the question where is Jesus? Doesn’t Jesus see what is going on; all the shooting and killing? Why doesn’t Jesus do something?

Yes, Jesus sees and knows what is going on and He did not start it or will he prevent it.

Let’s start at the beginning. God had created the world and everything in it, plants, animals, etc. Genesis 1:26-27 The creation of man.

I love to use my imagination when it comes to God creating us. First, I can see God sitting or kneeling down to pick up a hand full of dirt as he carefully rolls it around in His hands over and over again. God is taking his time until He gets it the way He wanted. Next, God was careful to place everything in its correct place. He did not give us one eye, one ear, two noses, two mouths, one arm, or one leg but deliberately and lovingly molded us. Finally, God was satisfied with the creation of man.

At one time Satan was an Angel in Heaven, but he wanted to take over, so God expelled him from Heaven to earth because he was disobedient, and he no longer wanted to worship God but wanted to be worshiped.

God had made us for His Glory. Isaiah 43:7 Even every one that is called by My name; for I have created him for My Glory, I have formed him; yea, I have made him. Isaiah 42:8 I am the Lord; that is My Name; and My Glory will I not give to another, neither My Praise to graven images.

Job 1-2 When the Sons of God came to present themselves to God Satan was among them.

God wanted to know where he came from and he said, “From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it.”

Satan tricked the woman into eating the forbidden fruit. Genesis 3:16-17 God told Adam not to eat or touch the Tree of Knowledge but eat of any other tree. 3:1-7 The woman is having a conversation with the serpent, and he convinces her to eat from the tree, and she ate and came to her husband. 3: 12-13. God has asked them what they have done. The man and woman blamed each other for eating the fruit. 3: 14-24 Sin has entered the world. Adam perpetrated the first sin.

Sin is rapidly spreading on the face of the earth because Satan is going throughout the world like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. His mission is to steal, kill and destroy. Satan could not be God in Heaven, so he made his kingdom on earth.

Christians hold on to the word of God that this world is only temporary because Jesus said He prepared a place for us. John 14:2-4

And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. Revelation 21:4.

There will be trials and tribulations in this world, but God promises that he will never leave us or forsake us but strengthen us through difficult times.

Jesus has promised Acts 2:17-21.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

