The Word — Love God. Love others.

“AND YOU SHALL LOVE THE LORD YOUR GOD WITH ALL YOUR HEART, AND WITH ALL YOUR SOUL (life), AND WITH ALL YOUR MIND (thought, understanding), AND WITH ALL YOUR STRENGTH.’ This is the second: ‘YOU SHALL [unselfishly] LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” (Mark 12:30-31, Amplified Bible)

Love God. Love others. When Jesus was questioned by a person who was well versed in the Mosaic Law with the question of which rule/law was the greatest, he gave that perfect answer. You see…if we love God then we will do whatever He has asked us because of that love and desire to be His. If we love others then we take care of everyone else, so we are called to love all people without showing favoritism (James 2).

Love God. Love others… AS YOU LOVE YOURSELF.

Allow me to ask you an extremely important question this week. How are you doing? Life can get the best of us at times. We all have moments of highs and we all have moments of lows. God calls us to love Him…too love others…but in this “loving others” Jesus challenges us with a part we often overlook: “AS YOU LOVE YOURSELF”. I don’t know about you, but I love me some me (haha). We need to have a healthy view of our personal self. You see, if we ain’t loving us some us then we can’t truly love others as Jesus asks. In case you haven’t realized this, or incase you haven’t heard it recently, you are loved and appreciated. Dr. Seuss said, “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you.” I truly hope you see your value. I hope you know your worth. Folks need you. They need your smile, they need your laugh. Folks need your help and they need your presence. Don’t allow shortcomings, false people, tough times or hardships to make you feel unvalued. Famed violinist, Joshua Bell, is quite possibly one of the best musicians in all the world. Bell once did something totally unusual… he played for 45 minutes in a New York subway. Some folks stopped and listened. Some folks clapped and applauded. Some folks dropped money for him (a total of $30 in tips was given). More than likely no one recognized nor knew this “street violinist” was a professional who just the night before played for a sold out crowd where the cheap seats went for $100 each. There’s talent all around us that gets unnoticed.

Hey, you…yeah, you… you’re loved. You’re appreciated. You’re valued. Now go love on others.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail. com