Kenston Forest School (KFS) held the 2022 Seventh Grade graduation on Tuesday, May 31 in the KFS Gymnasium. KFS Head of School Lori Bacon and KFS Director of Curriculum and Instruction, Dr. Ruth Ann Horn presented awards and diplomas. The following awards were presented:

• Historian – Braden McDaniel, son of John and Lori McDaniel of Kenbridge.

• Salutatory Award – Faith Buchanan, daughter of Jason and Lyndsay Buchanan of Danieltown.

• Valedictory Award – Ava Crowder, daughter of Jimmie and Wella Crowder of South Hill.

• Bitsy Hardy Award – Faith Buchanan

• Outstanding Citizenship – Luca Wilkins

• David Wade Wright Spirit Award – Brenden Boyd

• Virginia B. Crawley Award – Chance Bragg

• Science Award – Faith Buchanan

• Mathematics Awards: Pre-Algebra 7 – Micah Logue and Math 7 – Kelsey Carter

• Excellence in English – Faith Buchanan

• Excellence in Literature – Ava Crowder