Church and Community Events for the week of June 22

ONGOING

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge will be conducting worship services each second and fourth Sunday. The worship service will start at 11 a.m. Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. ALL are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church is holding one service at 10 a.m. and offering it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church located at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge will hold in person services on Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.