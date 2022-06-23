Fifty year pen recipients honored

Charlotte Chapter #147 Order of the Eastern Star, Prince Hall Affiliation, awarded Elizabeth Harper of Meherrin and Mary J. Wells of Drakes Branch with 50 year membership pens on Sunday, June 5. Whitt Sunday was observed at the New Bethel Baptist church during the presentations. Herman Eggleston Jr., Most Worshipful Past Grand Master made the presentations and Vernelle Dews, Worthy Matron pinned the Pens on the recipients. They also received certificates. The Order of the Eastern Star is comprised of people with spiritual values.