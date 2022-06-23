Manning to lead police force

The Town of Victoria has welcomed a new police chief.

On Tuesday, June 14, Victoria Mayor Allen Smith announced Joel Manning as the new Chief of Police during the town council meeting.

According to town officials, Manning has been with law enforcement for over 33 years.

Manning became a patrol officer with the Kenbridge Police Department in May 1989.

Upon his graduation from the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy in December 1989, he remained with the department until July 2008.

During his time with the department, Manning held the positions of Sr. Patrolman, Sargent, and Chief.

Later in 2008, Manning was employed by the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office as a road deputy until June 2017, when he retired.

“During my employment with Kenbridge and the Sheriff’s Office, I spent 25 years instructing as a DARE Officer in Kenbridge and Victoria Elementary Schools,” Manning said. “I retired in 2017 and subsequently became part-time employed by the Victoria Police Department for the past five years.”

Manning said that by working in the county in law enforcement for the past 33 years, he has gotten to know a lot of the people and students.

“I believe that the citizens of Victoria already know that they will be given due consideration equally and fairly in all matters that come before me,” Manning said.

With a new chief at the helm, there will be changes.

Manning said his first task is to respond to matters citizens are presenting and to work closely with Town Staff, Administration, Town Departments and Town Council. “I also plan to implement a procedure that will move Victoria Police Department towards Accreditation,” Manning said.

During the meeting, Chief Manning advised the council that two additional police officers had been hired and are currently in training at the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.

“As we move towards a full staff, my goal is to work with and provide a safe environment to the citizens of Victoria,” Manning said.

Chief Manning replaces former Victoria Police Chief Keith Phillips, who left the position in mid-April.