Fan Fest set for July 1

By Joe Chandler

South Boston Speedway

South Boston Speedway will host a free Fan Fest on Friday, July 1 featuring a concert by popular country music performer Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band.

The concert will be held on the frontstretch of the speedway at 7:30 p.m. following the conclusion of practice and testing for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 set for Saturday, July 2.

Concessions will be available. The speedway’s Michael Waltrip Brewing Track Bar will be open during the evening Fan Fest.

“Free, free, and free is what fans need to know,” Boswell remarked.

“Race fans can watch practice and afterward they can get something to eat, get some refreshments and watch the show. In this day and time, and with the economy the way it is, this is a free opportunity for people to get out with their family and friends, have a good time and enjoy racing and music. That’s what I’m excited about.”

Boswell said South Boston Speedway is a good venue for a concert.

“This is a wonderful atmosphere and a beautiful place to have a concert,” Boswell pointed out.

The free July 1 Fan Fest marks Boswell’s second time of performing at South Boston Speedway.

“We performed a small show at a festival out here years ago,” Boswell noted, “but it was not included with racing. I’m real excited about including all of it together.”

The Alton, resident and his band perform in Halifax six to 10 times a year at various venues.

“Most of them are well-packed,” said Boswell.

“You have a really good fan base around here and that’s what it’s all about – the fans. Without the fans, racing or music wouldn’t be anything.”

Boswell is a well-known performer, having opened for numerous country music stars including Blake Shelton, Dwight Yokum, Brad Paisley, Montgomery Gentry and Ray Scott. He has also won song-writing awards, and has won twice at the national level at the Colgate Country Music Showdown.

“I’ve had a few of my songs pitched to major artists that have recorded some of my songs,” Boswell said.

“We’ve got a few things worked out in Nashville, but nothing permanent. Right now, we’re just touring, giving music to the people, and having a good time playing country music.”

Boswell says he enjoys the experience of opening for noted country music stars at concerts.

“It’s great to meet a lot of your heroes and a lot of people that are well-known people,” Boswell remarked.

“It’s really all about the fans, just like this Fan Fest concert at South Boston Speedway is going to be. The fans are what makes it what it is. It’s all about the fans having a good time and enjoying themselves.”

For more information visit southbostonspeedway.com or call (434) 572-4947.