LUFC, SVSC each claim soccer wins

The U-12 championship soccer game saw Lunenburg United Futbol Club defeat Virginia Soccer Club, 6-2, Thursday, May 19 at Bunny’s Field in South Hill.

In U-16, LUFC played SVSC, Saturday, May 21 also at Bunny’s Field. First half score was 1-1. In the second half, SVSC scored first and LUFC tied back up about halfway through. In the last 10 minutes of the game, a LUFC player was issued a red card causing them to play with 10 players to SVSC’s 11. LUFC was able to hold the score to a tie taking it into overtime, where there was no score, and then into double overtime also with no score. So they went into a shootout. One of SVSC top shooters was taken out of the game in the last minute of double overtime for a yellow card, so he was not able to participate in the shootout. After SVSC’s 5 shots they only scored 2 goals to LUFC’s 3 goals out of 4 shots for an ending score of 5-4.

The teams are coached by Tommy Daniel, Jeff Barnes and Chappell Hawthorne.