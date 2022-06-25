Treasures on the Shelves — Encouraging teenagers to read

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to find a way to get your teenager to read. As your child enters the teen years, a whole new world of fiction opens up with books that are a safe way to explore complex feelings. However, since these are also busy times in your child’s life, it’s easy for reading to be low on the list of priorities. If they don’t want to read, find out why. Maybe they see books as nerdy or out of date. Maybe a book on hobbies would work or how- to manuals might pique his interest. Maybe they have stopped reading for fun because they have had to read so much for school work. Prepping for tests definitely takes the fun out of reading. If your child is lacking in confidence, they may need some quick reads in order to feel successful in reading. A teacher may be able to make suggestions for summer reading. Another important point is not to be fussy about what they read. Even reading magazines and graphic novels can reinforce reading skills and lead them to other reading genres. Your teens may want to look for books based on movies and computer games. Since many films are adapted from books, young readers may have more interest in something they are already familiar with. Be patient as you try to find books for your teen. Young adult fiction is often full of gritty and realistic stories that teens can relate to. For more ideas on books for your teen, contact your local library to see what is available in the Juvenile Fiction and Young Adult section of the library.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.