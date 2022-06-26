A Box of Love — A little talk with Jesus brings new clothes to my closet

I woke up this morning as the sun was shining through my windows. I began to thank Jesus for the beautiful day and for giving me a chance to see it.

I love talking to Jesus as if I were talking to my closest friend, Peggy. But I can tell Jesus everything, even things that I could not share with her.

This morning I was telling Jesus that my daughter and sister said, “I dress too old.” I’m almost 85 and living my best life. I don’t want to dress too old or too young; I just want to be comfortable in whatever I wear.

Jesus, when I spoke to you this morning, I had no idea we were going shopping. My son Manley and I are going to the Shen Yun concert, and my daughter suggested we go to Kohls. I was shocked because my daughters do all their shopping online, she thought I needed something new to wear.

My daughter selected a salmon jacket, a salmon and white blouse, and black pants. I would not have bought that for myself, but I liked it. My daughter wanted me to try on jeans with holes in them. I tried them, and they fit, but I cannot see myself buying pants with holes. It reminds me too much of growing up with patches in our clothes. I don’t mind if others wear them, but I would never pay a penny for an item such as this.

I checked my closet. Goodwill and I will both be happy with the change.

Just as I got rid of the old clothes in my closet, there are things in my life that I must reconsider and clear out old memories that hinder me from moving forward. Behold, the former things come to pass, and new things do I declare; before they spring forth I tell you of them. Isaiah 42:9

Casting all your care upon him; for He careth for you. 1 Peter 5:7. This may seem like a small conversation to discuss with Jesus regarding my clothes. However, Jesus told us to cast all our cares upon him. There is nothing we cannot tell Jesus regardless of how simple it may appear.

Jesus knows about our daily activities. So, talk to Jesus and make him your friend and Savour. In times such as this, we need to be closer to him, and hear his voice.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.