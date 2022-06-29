Sheriff’s office warns of scam

The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of a potential scam targeting individuals in the community.

In a Wednesday, June 22 Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office wrote there had been reports of citizens in the county receiving checks in the mail for large amounts of money.

“If you receive an unsolicited check in the mail, report it to Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office. This is a scam,” sheriff’s officials said in their post.

Citizens are urged not to try to deposit or cash the checks, but to instead contact the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696-4452.