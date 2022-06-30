Alice Rudd, 98 of Kenbridge, passed away peacefully at home with her two sons at her side, on June 23. She was the wife of the late Ethelbert S. Roby Jr. and the daughter of Edward Taylor and Allye Blandford Rudd. She was born and raised at Red Level in Lunenburg County.

Survivors include her two sons, Bert (Martha) Roby of Orange and Bill (Teresa) Roby of Marietta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Reesa (Brian) Woodman of Sandy Springs, Georgia, William (Lin) Roby of Ballground, Georgia, Edward (Meghan) Roby of Douglasville, Georgia and Taylor (Kimberly) Roby of Bridgewater and eight great-grandchildren; Lauren, Caleb and Ava Woodman, Carter, Erin, Jack, April and Samuel Roby.

She devoted her life to her husband of 71 years, her two sons and their families. She was active in a number of public school, community and church organizations such as the PTA, Kenbridge Garden Club, Cub Scouts and the Central High School Boosters Club. She was a long time active member of the Kenbridge Baptist Church. She was a proud charter member of the William Taylor Chapter of the DAR and the Meherrin Chapter of the Colonial Dames.

The family wishes to thank mom’s long time care givers Shirley Maddux and Estelle Johnson and long time family friend and problem solver Cleveland Johnson. The family also wishes to thank the team at VCU Community Memorial Hospital and Hospice for their special help and kindness during Mom’s illness.

The family received friends Sunday, June 26, in the fellowship hall at the Kenbridge Baptist Church, 500 E. Fifth Ave., from noon until start of chapel services at 1 p.m. Interment was in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, that you consider contributions to the Kenbridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 445, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services.