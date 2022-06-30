Commodity price trends announced

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on June 24:

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly 1.00 to 8.00 higher. Slaughter cows 2.00 to 6.00 higher. Wheat 1.31-2.17 lower. Corn .35 to .79 lower, new crop mostly .79 lower. Soybeans 1.07- 1.24 lower, new crop 1.27 lower.

STATE GRADED FEEDER STEERS, MEDIUM AND LARGE

400-500 pounds, 140.00-190.00, average 173.55

500-600 pounds, 149.00-191.00, average 179.69

600-700 pounds, 112.00-184.25, average 173.72

700-800 pounds, 130.00-179.75, average 165.98

STATE GRADED FEEDER HEIFERS, MEDIUM AND LARGE

400-500 pounds, 117.00-163.00, average 149.43

500-600 pounds, 111.00-159.00, average 145.37

600-700 pounds, 116.00-149.50, average 140.10

700-800 pounds, 121.00-141.00, average 131.60

SLAUGHTER COWS

Boning, 800-1200 pounds, 70.00-94.00, average 84.31

Breakers, 1200- 1600 pounds, 70.00- 106.00, average 91.63

SOYBEANS

Eastern Shore 15.43-15.48; Harrisonburg 14.93; Middle Peninsula new crop 13.76; Norfolk 16.07, new crop 14.11-14.16; Richmond-Petersburg new crop 13.86-14.01; andWakefield 15.47- 15.92, new crop 13.96- 14.06

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.