Did you know?

Published 1:46 pm Thursday, June 30, 2022

By Staff Report

No matter the culture or the cuisine, the heart of many delicious dishes is a solid flavor base. This flavor base goes by many names. “Mirepoix” is crucial in France and French-speaking nations, while “soffritto” is the name for a version relied on in Italy, Spain and Latin America. In Germany, chefs may say “suppengruen.” These flavor bases essentially are a combination of vegetables that are minced and sauteed in butter or oil to add a unique flavor profile to a dish. Flavor bases often include celery, carrots, leeks, peppers, and onions. They may give tomato sauce added depth or gumbo a little extra zest. Flavor bases are the building blocks of many dishes that simmer or braise over long periods of time, such as soups, stews, sauces, and gumbos.

