Gordon Harold Hudson, 85 of South Hill, joined his wife, Nancy Bishop Hudson, and a son, Gordon Randall Hudson, in Heaven on June 26.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Morris B. and Tina Hudson of Kenbridge; two grandchildren, Teresa Collins (Robert) and Candi Allen (Lee); five great-grandchildren, Nicholas Collins, Alexis Barmoy (Jared), Aylor Collins, Cooper Collins and Reid Allen and one brother, Norman Hudson, all of South Hill.

Gordon was a retired farmer having raised tobacco and beef cattle for many years. He enjoyed hunting and hanging out at Snead’s Pond and Warren Store.

The family will receive friends Saturday July 2, at the New Hope Baptist Church, 255 Union Mill Road, LaCrosse, VA 23950, from noon until start of services at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at the Hudson Family Cemetery, 2599 Trinity Church Road, South Hill.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Fire Department or New Hope Baptist Church.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services.