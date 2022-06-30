Jackie Warren Dalton “Papa”, 80 of Kenbridge, passed away on Thursday, June 23. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack W. and Stella Y. Dalton; brothers, Albert and Jimmy Dalton and sister, Elsie Gee.

He was a masonry contractor for over 40 years, served in the Virginia Army National Guard and was a devoted volunteer for the Kenbridge Fire Department. Jackie was a member of the Oakland Christian Church, where he served as deacon for many years. He was an avid turkey and deer hunter, and in his spare time he enjoyed raising a garden and delivering vegetables to family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mildred Anne Dalton; daughters, Karen McGrath (Mike) and Kelly Gunn (Ryan); son, Jackie Warren Dalton II (Lana); granddaughters, Morgan M. Partin (Joey), Gracie and Avery Gunn, Anna and Nora Dalton; grandsons, Jackson Dalton and John and Tyler McGrath; sisters, Lillian Wallace, Louise Brame, Ann Martin (Ray), Janie Willson (Preston) and Brenda Brown (Ed) and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside funeral services were held 11 a.m., Monday, June 27, at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 556, Kenbridge, VA 23944 or to the Oakland Christian Church, P.O. Box 69, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.