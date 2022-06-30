Second solar facility proposed for county

Now that the county officials have approved the long awaited and negotiated Red Brick Solar, a second solar facility is going through the process of making Lunenburg its home.

The Lunenburg County Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 7 in the second floor Courtroom of the Lunenburg Courts Building for the discussion of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for Dogwood Lane Solar.

According to county documents, Apex Solar and ESA Solar are seeking a CUP to construct and operate a 4-megawatt medium-scale solar facility, to be located on Dogwood Lane located just outside of Kenbridge.

The parcels consist of 32.48 acres.

In March, the Planning Commission determined that the developer’s request for the solar facility was in compliance with the Lunenburg-Kenbridge-Victoria Comprehensive Plan.

Apex Solar is one of two developers responsible for Red Brick Solar.

Early in June, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve both a sitting agreement and CUP for Red Brick Solar after over two years of negotiations.

Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville and SolUnesco of Reston is set to construct a 130-megawatt solar facility.

Lunenburg’s first solar facility is set to bring the county a large sum of funds.

According to the siting agreement, Red Brick will pay the county $500,000 within 60 days after its approval of the CUP.

In addition, the developer will pay the county $583,334 within 30 days after the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s final approval of the permit by rule application.

Another payment of $1,083,333 will be dispersed immediately after the county’s approval of the final building permit. Additionally, the developer will pay the county $1,083,333 immediately after commercial operation begins.

According to Director of Project Development for Apex Clean Energy, Jeff Hammond, construction on the facility could start in June 2023.