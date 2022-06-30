Vaccine offered for 6 months and up

The Piedmont Health District is now offering the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 4 years (Pfizer) and 5 years (Moderna), following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

On June 24, the CDC provided approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children and adolescents, ages 6 to 17 years. This was followed by immediate VDH approval to be able to vaccinate with a Moderna vaccine in this age group.

However, the Piedmont Health District will not begin vaccination with Moderna in this population until Tuesday, July 5.

According to the Piedmont Health District, health officials want to ensure a safe rollout of the vaccines, with the first focus being to ensure that everyone 6 months old and up has an opportunity to be vaccinated.

Prior FDA had granted emergency use authorization for Moderna for ages 6-17 years old on June 17.

The Moderna vaccine for children ages 6–11 years is half the adult dose; for older children and adolescents ages 12– 17 years of age, the dose is the same as for adults. The vaccines for these age groups are two-dose series administered at least 28 days apart.

Previously, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in children and adolescents aged 5–17 years.

Because the Virginia Department of Health and your local health department have been planning for the expansion of vaccine eligibility and availability, families have many options for where to get their children the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination sites may include:

• Pediatric offices

• Family practice offices

• Retail pharmacies for children 3 years and older

• Local health departments

All local health departments within the Piedmont Health District are offering free COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 6 months and older during their regular immunization clinics. Walk-ins are welcome for immunization; however, appointments are preferred. Please call to make an appointment. COVID-19 vaccinations are only available during the days/times listed at these health department clinics. Locations of the health departments can be found here.

• Charlotte – Mondays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (434) 542-5251

• Nottoway – Mondays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (434) 645-7595

• Lunenburg – Tuesdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (434) 696-2346

• Prince Edward – Tuesdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (434) 392-8187

• Amelia – Wednesdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (804) 561-2711

• Cumberland – Thursdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (804) 492-4661

• Buckingham – Thursdays – 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. – (434) 969-4244

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible now to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Piedmont Health District encourages all Virginians to get their vaccination if they haven’t already done so. For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/ coronavirus.