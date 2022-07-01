Rental car scams

For the second year in a row, sticker shock – especially with rental cars – is greeting summer travelers. Reduction in fleet sizes during the pandemic and supply chain issues have once again created a situation where rental car demand is high, supply is tight and prices are high.

Criminals are paying attention and posting fake rental car deals at rock bottom prices online. While everyone loves a good deal, doing business with an entity this isn’t familiar with could be risky. Whatever the travel needs, stick to reputable websites with proven track records. Some scammers create fake websites that look like the real sites of well-known rental car companies, so make sure to look closely at the web address. If someone does find a deal with an unfamiliar provider, do plenty of research — look up the company name with “scam” or “complaint” and see what appears and check out reviews.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp. org/fraudwatchnetwork.