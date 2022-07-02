Treasures on the Shelves — Libraries fill traditional, new services to meet local needs

I’m not sure what people think I do as a library director. I know that some understand that there is real work to be done. Others, however, have a notion that I spend my time just counting, dusting or reading books. Well, I can assure you that there is actual work to this job. There is much that goes unseen by the public.

A big part of that effort involves planning. The role of the local library has changed greatly over time. No longer is the library simply a repository for books to be checked out. It has become much more than that. As time continues to change the things around us, the library, too, must continue to change in order to serve its reading patrons and the community.

The library will continue to provide up to date, popular and relevant choices of reading materials to meet everyone’s interests and needs. This will always be a top priority of your local system. Industry trends and changes will, no doubt, affect adjustments on the local level. This may be reflected in material availability, formatting, etc. Whatever the case may be, planning is important for continued service.

Another area in which the library strives to supply the needs of the community is that of access to technology. Each branch has multiple computer stations set aside for public use. Wifi is available at both branches, both inside and outside of the facilities. The library provides copying and faxing services at minimum charge. In planning for the future, the goal of the Lunenburg County Public Library System is to add and upgrade technology to keep pace with the needs of the community.

The final area of planning that I will address is that of community involvement. The library needs community involvement in order to remain vital and relevant to the community as a whole. Not only is the library trying to bring patrons to the library to use the resources found here, we are also interested in bringing the people of the community together with each other. Community is more than people just living in the same area. True community involves interaction between those people. The library offers programming intended to enhance this interaction and plans to expand this type of programming in the future.

You and I both know that plans are just that, plans. They can come to nothing without the effort and support of those making them and those who will benefit from them. It is a joint effort. Both sides need the other. With that being said, I encourage you to make use of your local library and to support the efforts of future planning and growth.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.