A box of love — Take notice, God’s special treats await us everyday

Jesus had a special treat waiting for me when I woke up this morning. My little friends, the birds, sang a beautiful song on my windowsill. When this happens, I always imagine that they say to me, “Good Morning, Mary, welcome to this beautiful new day.” So I respond in kind with my good mornings, inquire about their families, and wish them well. It’s a wonderful way to start my morning off.

Jesus loves us so much, and he is constantly doing things for us, both seen and unseen; his mercies endureth forever. What a blessing there is in knowing that he extends us grace and mercy even when we don’t deserve it. We should always give him thanks and glory because he is truly an awesome God.

We should always thank God for all he has done when we think back over our lives. He has blessed us with so much beauty around us. Sometimes the things going on in the world get so dark that it’s easy to forget all the good that is happening. Today, I just want to give thanks for good. Today I just want to sit back and say, “thank you, Lord, for this beautiful day that you have chosen to share with me. Thank you, Lord, because I know so many did not have the opportunity to wake up. Thank you, Lord, because even though my body may have a few aches, the sun is still shining, and the birds are still singing. You are a mighty God, and I will give you praise no matter the situation I find myself in.”

Today, I find beauty in everything because God made everything, and he said it was good. Every day that we wake up shows us that Jesus has given us another chance at life. Take the time out to appreciate his blessings. Take the time out to say thank you, Father, and commit yourself to live your best life right now, at this moment. Commit yourself to thinking positive thoughts and appreciate where you are now. God has a plan for you. He has blessings in store for you, just reach out and accept them.

Listen carefully today to hear from Jesus because we need him more than any other time. Tell Jesus even the smallest thing that bothers you. I know I talk to Jesus about everything, the good and the not-so-good. Jesus said. “Come and try me see what I can and will do for you.” My wish is for us to love and know Jesus because he is worthy of our love and respect.

Life is not always easy, but I’m excited for the journey and thankful that I have a God who loves me, so I never give up. I never quit.

So my friends, let today renew your spirit. Today grab all the blessings that the Lord has given you and share them with someone. Know that even in your darkest time, you are not alone, for he is with you.

Be blessed In Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.