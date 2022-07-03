The Word — The small things can be life-changing daily

Inspirational speaker, author, teacher and more, John Perricone, tells the following story that needs to be read by you:

“Several years ago I invited a Buddhist monk to speak to my senior elective class, and quite interestingly, as he entered the room, he didn’t say a word (that caught everyone’s attention). He just walked to the board and wrote this: “EVERYONE WANTS TO SAVE THE WORLD, BUT NO ONE WANTS TO HELP MOM DO THE DISHES.” We all laughed. But then he went on to say this to my students: “Statistically, it’s highly unlikely that any of you will ever have the opportunity to run into a burning orphanage and rescue an infant. But, in the smallest gesture of kindness — a warm smile, holding the door for the person behind you, shoveling the driveway of the elderly person next door — you have committed an act of immeasurable profundity, because to each of us, our life is our universe.” This is my hope for you…that by the smallest acts of kindness, you will save another’s world.”

How true is this? We want to make this world a better place, but we aren’t willing to do small items daily that could affect and help someone.

Perricone mentions washing dishes (I can’t stand washing dishes…it hurts my back!) and holding the door open. What about randomly texting someone just to say “hey, you are loved and appreciated.” How about buying a candy bar for someone just for funsies. What about putting that shopping cart in the proper place at the store instead of just leaving it beside the car (or grabbing that one cart in the parking lot and putting it back for someone who left it by their car). Write an actual card and send to someone who is sick, lonely, missed or to say “thanks” for something in the past. Go visit a senior citizen and just let them know you are there while listening to their story(s). Buy a cheeseburger for that person on the street asking for money. Write “You are loved” on some sticky notes and place it on people’s desk, car window, shopping cart when they aren’t looking.

While on a mission trip in Mexico, one of the folks who always checks in on me, picked up a napkin to throw away and said “I’m cleaning up…one napkin at a time.” Do you ever see a piece of trash on the ground? Pick it up and throw it away. Make cookies for someone. There are tons of small things you can do to make a difference. Don’t worry about changing the world…just change where you are.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail. com.