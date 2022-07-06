Church and Community Calendar for the week of July 6

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

JULY 9

FUNDRAISER — The Kenbridge Recreational Center (KRC) will hold a fundraiser at the July Jubilee, Saturday, July 9, in the Kenbridge Town Park located at 511 East 5th Avenue in Kenbridge. They will have fish, chips, cole slaw, bread, dessert, water, lemonade with KRC 16 oz. stadium cup, KRC t-shirts and KRC water bottles. All proceeds will go to the krc gym revitalization project.

JULY 10

HOMECOMING SERVICE — West Hill Baptist Church located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Kenbridge holds a homecoming service at noon, Sunday, July 10. The guest preacher is the Rev. Irene Allen. To join via phone, follow these steps: Dial: (646) 558-8656, enter the meeting ID: 364 090 840 # and then press # (you are a participant). To join via computer or mobile device visit https://zoom.us/j/364090840.

JULY 11 – 15

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Victoria Christian Church located at 2100 Lee Avenue in Victoria has its Vacation Bible School from 6-8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. There will be a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. each night. For sixth grade and younger. The theme of the Bible school is “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness!” There will be a program to conclude Bible school on Sunday, July 17, during worship service with a luncheon for everyone afterwards. Register your children by calling (434) 294-5485.

JULY 13 – 17

YOUTH TENT REVIVAL — Safe Haven Christian Ministries located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin hosts a youth tent revival Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 17. The theme of the revival is “Igniting a Generational Fire.” There is an evening service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well as a community giveaway on Saturday at 9 a.m. On Sunday there is a youth Sunday service at 11 a.m. and a cookout at 3 p.m.

ONGOING

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge will conduct worship services each second and fourth Sunday. The worship service will start at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services every first and third Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9 a.m. via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.