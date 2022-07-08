State report breaks down increases, drops in crime

By James Robinson

The K-V Dispatch

Assaults, larceny and narcotics-related crimes were the most common offenses in Lunenburg County during 2021.

There was one murder and one case involving negligent manslaughter in the county last year, according to the Crime in Virginia report from the Virginia State Police.

The report, on the website on the VSP CJIS Data Analysis and Reporting Team page, provides rates and occurrences of crimes committed in cities and counties across the commonwealth.

The numbers show that Lunenburg County saw some areas of crime up in 2021, while others dropped in comparison to 2020. The Crime in Virginia report at va.beyond2020.com in the area for localities breaks down offenses into four areas — violent crimes, crimes against person, crimes against property and crimes against society.

Crimes against persons decreased from a total 108 in 2020 to 89 last year. While some rates have reduced such as simple assaults and kidnapping/abductions from 76 and four to 48 and two, respectively, some individual rates have increased, such as aggravated assault and forcible rape, up from 15 and two to 26 and four in 2021.

Crimes against property rose compared to 2020, with the total going from 88 to 98. Both burglary and forgery decreased with 18 and three to 14 and one, respectively.

Crimes against society were down with a total of 63 in 2020, dropping to 57 in 2021. Drug/narcotic violations have shown a decrease from 52 to 43. However, both obscene material and weapon violations rose from one and 10 to three and 11, respectively.

Finally, violent crimes have also seen an increase compared to 2020. Murder, robbery and rape counts have remained the same with each respectively having counts of one, one and four. Aggravated assault has also increased from 15 to 26 in 2021.

Here are the detailed numbers for all four categories and by year.

CRIME RATES IN LUNENBURG COUNTY

Crimes against person

2021: Total of 89 — simple assault, 48; aggravated assault, 26; forcible rape, four; statutory rape, three; intimidation, forcible fondling and kidnap/abduction, two each; and murder and negligent manslaughter, one each.

2020: Total of 108 — simple assault, 76; aggravated assault, 15; forcible fondling, five; kidnap/abduction, four; forcible rape and statutory rape, two each; and murder, forcible sodomy, sexual assault with object and intimidation, one each.

Crimes against property

2021: Total of 98 — larceny (all other), 29; destruction/vandalism, 19; burglary/breaking entering, 14; motor vehicle theft, 13; false pretenses, six; stolen property offenses, four; theft from motor vehicle, three; arson and identity theft, two each; and forgery, credit card fraud, impersonation, robbery, shoplifting and theft of motor vehicle parts, one each.

2020: Total of 88 — destruction/vandalism, 27; burglary/breaking entering, 18; larceny (all other), 16; false pretenses, five; theft from motor vehicle and shoplifting, four each; forgery, credit card fraud and motor vehicle theft, three each; identity theft, two; and blackmail, wire fraud and robbery, one each

Crimes against society

2021: Total of 57 — drug/narcotic violations, 43; weapon law violations, 11; and obscene material, three.

2020: Total of 63 — drug/narcotic violations, 52; weapon law violations, 10; and obscene material, one.

Violent Crimes

2021: Total of 32 — aggravated assault, 26; rape, four; and murder and robbery, one each.

2020: Total of 21 — aggravated assault, 15; rape, four; murder and robbery, one each

According to the report, the Crime in Virginia database employs an Incident Based Reporting method for calculating offenses, thus allowing for greater accuracy. IBR divides crimes into two categories: Group A for serious offenses including violent crimes (murder, forcible sex offenses, robbery and aggravated assault), property crimes and drug offenses, and Group B for what are considered less serious offenses such as trespassing, disorderly conduct, and liquor law violations where an arrest has occurred, according to the VSP release.