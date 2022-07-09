Radford announces spring graduates

Radford University (RU) presented undergraduate and graduate degrees during the spring 2022 commencement exercises. On Friday, May 6, 250 graduate degrees were awarded during a hooding ceremony at the Dedmon Center on campus in Radford. On Saturday, May 7, 915 undergraduate degrees were presented on Moffett Lawn at the Radford campus.

In all, RU conferred degrees on 1,165 undergraduate and graduate students from main campus and Radford University Carilion (RUC) including:

• Carter Ellis Baugh of Kenbridge, graduated with a bachelor of science in art

• Jordan Elijah Helton of Greenbay, graduated with a bachelor of science in emergency services

• Mattie Ann Buchanan of Kenbridge graduated with a master of science in communication sciences and disorders

Stacey Price (‘99, M.S. ‘01) delivered the keynote address at the graduate hooding ceremony Friday night.

“Congratulations to all of you. You made it!” said Price, a Washington, D.C.-based social entrepreneur who leads a retail incubator that supports nearly a thousand entrepreneurs. “You not only made it through all of the classes and the papers and the exams, but I want you to take a moment to acknowledge that you did it with the weight that you have felt over these last two years.”

RU is a comprehensive public university of 8,998 students that has received national recognition for many of its undergraduate and graduate academic programs, as well as its sustainability initiatives. Well known for its strong faculty/student bonds, innovative use of technology in the learning environment and vibrant student life on a beautiful 211-acre American classical campus, RU offers students many opportunities to get involved and succeed in and out of the classroom.