The Word — Freedom empowers people

Freedom. We, as Americans, celebrated our freedoms. I personally celebrated my freedom in Mexico serving on a mission trip. Nothing says freedom like going to another country and culture — haha. We live in the land of the free and home of the brave! But…we have taken this freedom too far in my opinion.

What exactly is “freedom”? Is freedom the ability to do whatever I want? Most folks these days seem to feel and act this way. You get to decide what is right and what is wrong. We don’t want police but we do want safety and help. We don’t want laws but we do want order. We don’t want folks telling me what is allowed, but we do want some form of structure. We don’t want you telling me what I can or can’t do with my body, but we do want you to be fully vaccinated while saving the baby turtles and such. So… what exactly is “freedom”?

Did you know that from the beginning of creation, there has been this battle of figuring out freedoms? In Genesis 3 we see Satan trying to persuade Adam and Eve to eat the forbidden fruit by making them question Gods rules: “Did God rrreeeaaalllyyy say you shouldn’t eat that fruit? I mean… you want to be free, right? Aren’t you in charge here? Didn’t he allow you to name all this stuff? Follow your own wants and desires. I know you’re hungry. Just eat the fruit. Gain that knowledge. You’re free, aren’t you?”

We fall for the same lies today. We act as if life under God is restrictive when in fact it is the most freeing thing there is. Romans 8:6 tells us, “Now the mindset of the flesh is death, but the mindset of the Spirit is life and peace.” Psalm 119:44- 45 says: “I will always obey your instruction, forever and ever. I will walk freely in an open place because I study your precepts.”

There’s an old, old hymn by George Matheson called “Make Me A Captive, Lord” which begins by singing, “Make me a captive, Lord, and then I shall be free.” True freedom is not the liberty to do as you please, but the power to do what you were meant to do and to be who you were meant to be.

Want to experience real freedom? Turn to the one who has given you breath in your lungs today. God not only gives us life, he shows us the way that’s right and freeing in his word. True freedom is only found in God and God alone. “Make me a captive, Lord, And then I shall be free.”

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.