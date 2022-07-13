Arlene Faye Garrett Loury, 88 of Victoria, joined her husband, William Cincinnati Loury, and son, William Raymond Loury, in Heaven on July 8. She was one of six children born to the late Henry Clay Garrett and Lizzie Coleman Garrett.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda F. Vines, Deborah L. Craven (Michael) and Wanda R. Fix; eight grandchildren, Will and Casey Vines, Mary, April and Angel Craven, Tiffany Pahe, Nikki and Jeramiah Fix and 8 great-grandchildren, Tyler Neal, Jaden Mancini-Fix, Addison Craven, Alijah Mears, Layton and Langston Fix, Sebastian and Oliver Pahe.

Faye was a member of Victoria Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking for family and others and most of all caring for grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held 11 a.m., Monday, July 11, at the Lakeview Cemetery in Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, or Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. 1419, both of Victoria, VA 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria in charge of arrangements.