Church and Community Events for the week of July 13

JULY 13 – 17

YOUTH TENT REVIVAL — Safe Haven Christian Ministries located at 5150 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin hosts a youth tent revival Wednesday, July 13 through Sunday, July 17. The theme of the revival is “Igniting a Generational Fire.” There is an evening service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as well as a community giveaway at 9 a.m., Saturday. On Sunday there is a youth Sunday service at 11 a.m. and a cookout at 3 p.m.

JULY 18 – 22

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Kenbridge United Methodist Church located at 201 E. 5th Ave. in Kenbridge has its Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8 p.m., Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22. There will be a free dinner at 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, with a family meal and program at 6 p.m., Friday. There also will be a closing program at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 24. The theme of the week is “Food Truck Party – On a Roll with God.” For our mission project, we will be collecting items for the Lunenburg Animal Shelter. This program is open to children ages 3-16 years old and the cost is free. To register please visit kenbridgeumc.org or find us on facebook.

AUGUST 7

FAMILY REUNION — The Wallace Ashworth Overton Family Reunion is set for VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria on Sunday, Aug. 7. Covered dish at 12:30 p.m.

AUGUST 20

REIKI CIRCLE — There will be a Reiki Circle beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. Call Debbie Vigneri at (518) 248-7220 to reserve your space. The event will be held in Meherrin. It will be held outdoors and canceled in the event of rain.

ONGOING

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.