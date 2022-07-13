Joseph Edward Moore, 65 of Kenbridge, joined his family in Heaven on Dec. 21. He was the son of the late Joseph Lee Moore and Ivaline Pennington Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia Gregory Moore; his son, Matthew E. Moore (Amanda) of Maryland; his daughter, Katherine M. Bollinger (Timothy) of North Carolina; grandchildren, Sara Bollinger, Jodi Moore, Kelsie Moore, Tobias Moore and Elias Bollinger; sister-in-law, Donna Mason and her husband, Denny, who Joe thought of as a brother; best friends, Ronnie and Tricia Long, Sammy and Linda Snead and John and Susan Tragesser; furry companions, Sammy, Sophie, Rudy and Ramsey and cousins and many friends.

Joe was a 1974 graduate of Central High School. He was a millwright and he enjoyed tennis and hunting in his younger years, going to the lake, taking pictures and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.

He was a faithful and devoted member of Kenbridge Christian Church where memorial services will be held Saturday, July 23, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Kenbridge Christian Church, C/O Rev. Cameron Bailey, 38 Hill Top Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

