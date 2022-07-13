Mildred Ann Gallion Osborne, 86 of Victoria, joined her family in heaven on July 7. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Lynwood Gallion and Rosa Keeton Gallion and sister of the late, Hazel G. White, Christine Gallion, Thomas Gallion, Howard Gallion and Franklin Gallion.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, John S. Osborne; her stepdaughter, Rebecca Mayfield (Joe); step-grandchildren, Savannah Morgan Mayfield and Noah Alexander Mayfield; her sister, Alice G. Parrish and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mildred worked for Progress Printing in Richmond, where she retired after 24 years as a printing press operator. She graduated from Victoria High School and was a member of Victoria Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching Grove Avenue Baptist Church on TV and spending time with family and friends.

Graveside memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16, at the Gallion Family Cemetery, 1727 Gallion Town Road, Victoria, VA 23974. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419 Victoria, VA 23974.