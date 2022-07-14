18 arrested on 60+ drug and gun charges

A multi-day drug task force operation in Farmville and Prince Edward County in May led to the arrest of 18 individuals on 63 various felony and misdemeanor charges.

The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force conducted the operation in the county after the charges were handed down by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury, according to a news release issue Wednesday, July 6.

Charges against the suspects arrested include distribution of controlled substances, possession of Schedule I/II narcotics with intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell Schedule I/II narcotics, possession of controlled substances, failure to appear in court, destruction of property, probation violations, among others.

On May 18, 2022, the task force arrested the following individuals in the Town of Farmville and Prince Edward County:

• Christopher Ray Lee, 42, of Rustburg

• Samuel E. Gaines, 36, Prospect

• Courtney E. Benson, 31, of Rice

• Jamie L. Johnson, 39

• William A. Johnson, 35, of Meherrin

• Delanta E. Harvey, 27, of Howardsville

• Shaina J. Riddle of Pamplin

• Shawtay S. Brooks, 44, of Rice

• Shawn C. Paige, 50, of Rice

• Melody M. Bigelow, 33, of Farmville

From May 17, 2022 through May 20, 2022, the Task Force took the following individuals into custody in Buckingham County:

• Bennett L. McKay Jr., 38, of Meherrin

• Angel Torres Jr., 49, of Farmville

• Kevin Shumaker, 51, of Dillwyn

• James D.S. Murphy, 30, of Farmville

• Brent S. Franklin, 31, of Dillwyn

• Amanda S. Jamerson, 27, Dillwyn

• Timothy Randolph Jr., 32, of Cumberland

On May 19, 2022, Jonathan L. Randolph, 35, of Farmville, was taken into custody in Cumberland County.

The Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force is comprised of narcotics investigators and special agents from the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office, Farmville Police Department, Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office