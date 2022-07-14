National VFW Honors for Fourth District Post

Fourth District Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Commander Gus Villalobos announced the Gold Star Memorial VFW Post 7819 in Crewe is one of 25 posts nationally of its size to earn the coveted ‘All-American Post’ designation. This is the highest National recognition that can be granted an individual VFW Post.

The All-American program exists to recognize exceptional leadership and teamwork, authentic accomplishment in membership growth and support for VFW core programs. There are 6,500 VFW Posts nationally and each competes in its respective division which is based on membership size. The top 25 in each division are recognized. The Crewe Post, with membership between 50 and 100, came in 18 and was one of only two Virginia posts of their size to earn the distinction, the other being in West Point.

During the May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022 reporting period the Gold Star Memorial Post supported VFW National programs such as Buddy Poppy distribution, youth Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen scholarship programs and sponsored, respectively, a VFW Teacher, Police Officer, EMT and Fireman of the year. It partnered with the local Boy Scouts of America for joint projects (i.e.; flag retirement ceremony) and WSVS Radio in Crewe for quarterly VFW Command Performance radio programs in recognition of various commemorations (Independence Day, Patriot’s Day, Veterans Day and Vietnam Veterans Day and POW/MIA Day). Post members volunteered more than 700 community service hours and collectively or individually made several thousand dollars in financial donations to community causes. The post also engaged in an active public information campaign to maintain community awareness and foster public outreach. Members also provided patriotic educational programs for home schools. Post 7819, founded by Crewe-Burkeville area World War II veterans, also celebrated its 75th anniversary during the year.

In recognition, the Post will receive the All-American streamer for its post flag, a framed Post Home Citation, a National Commander Citation, and acknowledgement in VFW Magazine. Further, the earning Post Commander, Greg Eanes of Crewe, and Post Quartermaster, Rebecca Freeze of Dundas, will be entitled to wear, on behalf of their post, the red, white, and blue ‘All-American Team’ hat.

Now Immediate Past-Commander Eanes said, “Each VFW post is a team. Each member contributes where they can. This award recognizes our members for all they do, seen and unseen, for the VFW and for their community. We are honored and humbled by this National recognition.”