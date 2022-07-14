‘Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday’ photo contest

The annual photo contest sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society is open for entries now through Friday, Sept. 16.

The Lunenburg County Historical Society is looking for a striking photograph that reflects an historic aspect of Lunenburg County and represents the theme: “Reflections of Lunenburg’s Yesterday.”

The image must have been photographed in Lunenburg County within 12 months ending Sept. 16, 2022. Only one entry per entrant.

Amateur photographers of any age may enter and the photographer does not have to be a resident of Lunenburg County.

There is no entry fee.

Submit one unframed 5” x 7” print (either black and white or full color) mounted without glass covering on a mat, cardboard or poster board. The print, unless accompanied by a fully completed copy of the contest entry form (available from either of Lunenburg’s public libraries) may be rejected. Minor digital enhancement is permitted, but images that have been significantly modified or appear unnatural will be disqualified. Original digital image or negative must be available to judges on request. The judges may declare no winners in a category. Entries will not be returned.

Entries must be received at one of the following locations during business hours on or before Sept. 16:

• Ripberger Public Library, 117 S. Broad St, Kenbridge

• Victoria Public Library, 1417 7th St, Victoria

Judging for each entry will be based on creativity, quality and originality as relevant to the stated theme.

Winners in two categories will be announced in October.

Winners in the black and white category will receive the following first place $25, second place $20, third place $15 and honorable mention $10.

Winners in the full color category will receive the following first place $25, second place $20, third place $15 and honorable mention $10.