Preserving history, honoring legacy

It has been close to two years since a group of volunteers started a GoFundMe account with a passion for improving the Kenbridge community and its recreation center.

The committee hopes to raise $20,000 through a GoFundMe account, but in addition they are looking to secure funding by allowing citizens to honor a legacy with installing a nameplate.

Initially built in 1958 as a gym for Kenbridge High School, the gymnasium on 533 E. Fifth Ave. now serves as the Town of Kenbridge Recreation Center.

Efforts are ongoing to upgrade, repair, and address the maintenance issues of the gym.

While progress has been made, additional funds are still needed to paint the building and install a new HVAC system.

With the town council’s approval, the Kenbridge Recreation Committee (KRC) is providing an opportunity for individualized nameplates to be installed on each of the 302 seats in the Kenbridge High School Auditorium.

For a $50 donation, a nameplate will be placed on one of the seats.

Not only will this project generate $12,000 for gym renovations, but it will also provide an opportunity for those who have an interest in Kenbridge High School and its history to provide a lasting memorial or recognition for a loved one or friend and document his/her contribution to Kenbridge or the surrounding area.

Churches, businesses and organizations can also have their legacy honored this way.

Each donor will be asked to fill out an information sheet regarding the Person/ business/organization being recognized.

The KRC will work with the Lunenburg Historical Society to develop and make available a booklet to include information on those being recognized and the part they played or are playing in the town and county.

A reference guide in the auditorium also will be available to locate specific seats.

Those interested in obtaining a nameplate can mail a $50 check made out to Kenbridge Recreational Center Wanda Morrison, Recreation Committee Chair, P.O. Box 478, Kenbridge, VA 23944

In addition donations can be made via the Kenbridge Recreation Center’s GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/ y7mzfg.