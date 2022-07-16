Treasures on the Shelves — Vacation is a great time for a book

It’s mid-July and we are all hearing the call of the ocean. Summer school is coming to a close and those children will hopefully be rewarded with family vacations or stay-cations. Any location is a great place to read, whether it’s the beach, the mountains, a cabin, or a fancy hotel. Whether you are at the beach or not, your local library offers many great books to take you away to that magical place. For younger readers, we have Caillou at the Beach by Marion Johnson, Down to the Beach, by May Garelick, Emma at the Beach, by James Stevenson, The Missing Beach Ball by Norman Bridwell, and Pete the Cat: Pete at the Beach. For our pre-teens, we have Mia the Beach Cat by Wolfram Hanel, At the Beach: the parts of a day by Alice Procter, and The Mystery of the Hidden Beach by Gertrude Chandler Warner. Enjoy summer reading wherever you are. Come visit your local library for more choices.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.