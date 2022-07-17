A box of love — Thank you, thank you, Lord

“O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good because his mercy endureth forever.” (Psalm 118:1)

Last week when I woke up, I looked in the mirror and began to give God thanks. I thanked Jesus for the good news we would hear from the doctor later on that day.

You see I had recently received news from my primary care doctor that because of the pain in my neck and the MRI images I took, there was a great chance that I would eventually become paralyzed. According to the primary care doctor, it was extremely important to schedule an appointment with a neurologist and have them perform surgery as soon as possible. I was not afraid for myself, but instead feared how my family would take the news. But my faith is in Jesus, not man, I got ready for my appointment already claiming the victory.

At the neurologist’s office, I waited patiently for him to come in, but I could tell my two daughters were a bit anxious. I told them not to worry, God has everything under control. When the neurologist arrived I immediately felt comfortable, he was a young doctor with lots of confidence. He reviewed my MRI images and started the examination.

After doing a few strength tests, balancing tests, memory tests and x-rays, he was confident that the primary care doctor was wrong in his analysis. My daughters again reiterated what the primary care doctor told them. He said the primary care doctor was not trained the same way a neurologist was trained, and they do not test for the same things as the specialists do to get to the root of the problem. Needless to say, I was absolutely ecstatic. No paralysis and no surgery, it was music to my ears. All I could say was hallelujah. We serve a mighty good God.

Listening to the neurologist just reminded me of God. So often situations seem dire, like we are at our wit’s end…. but we don’t know what God knows. We’re not trained in the ways of God. Miracles are his specialty and it doesn’t matter what the original prognosis was, God is God and he can make a way out of no way.

Jesus, I praise you no matter what the situation may be because you deserve all of the praises we can give and much much more. You are a healer and the Savior of the world. We praise you with our whole hearts because there is no other God before or like you.

What other god can stand with us no matter what we go through? That is why I did not fear what my family doctor reported. Jesus has the last word, and nothing happens without Jesus’ knowledge. If you do not remember anything else, always know that Jesus is love and can save our souls.

“Let my mouth be filled with thy praise and with thy honor all the day.” (Palm 71:8)

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.