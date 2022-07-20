Church and Community Events for the week of June 20

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

JULY 24

HOMECOMING — The Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church located at 3606 Kenbridge Road in Blackstone, will celebrate its Annual Homecoming Worship Service on Sunday July 24, at 11 a.m. Pastor Rev. Dr. Irene B. Allen, B.A., M. Div. D.Min., will deliver the Homecoming Message. Holy Communion will be administered during the Worship Service. We adhere to all CDC Pandemic Preventive Guidelines. The public is cordially invited.

JULY 24 – 28

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL — Victoria Baptist Church holds Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 24 through Thursday, July 28. Participation from ages 4 through children in fifth grade is free of charge and includes a free dinner every night beginning at 5:30 p.m. To pre-register, go to the church website at victoriabaptistchurch.com or call the church office at (434) 696-2025 from 9 a.m. – noon, Monday to Thursday.

AUGUST 7

FAMILY REUNION — The Wallace Ashworth Overton Family Reunion is set for VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria on Sunday, Aug. 7. Covered dish at 12:30 p.m.

AUGUST 12

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department hosts a fried chicken dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12. Drive through or dine in for fried chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, roll, dessert and water for $10 per plate. Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling (434) 689-2739 prior to 10 p.m. daily. Preorders will be accepted until 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) in Palmer Springs.

AUGUST 20

REIKI CIRCLE — There will be a Reiki Circle beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. Call Debbie Vigneri at (518) 248-7220 to reserve your space. The event will be held in Meherrin. It will be held outdoors and canceled in the event of rain.

ONGOING

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.