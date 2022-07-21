Keith Lynn Mast, 58 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on July 16. He was preceded in death by his father, William Wayne Mast and his nephew, Brent Mast.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marta R. Mast; his children, Anthony, Julia, Jessica, Joana and William all of Kenbridge; his mother, Orpha Jean Yoder Mast of Amelia; his brothers, Darryl Mast (Karen) and Mark Mast all of Amelia and Merle Mast (Pam) of South Boston; his sisters, Karen Mast and Rita Mast of Amelia and Glenda Mast of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania.

Keith was co-owner of K&S Meats. He dearly loved his family. He was a devoted member and minister of the Southside Mennonite Church, where the family will receive friends Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m., with interment in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Southside Mennonite Church, 215 Hickory Road, Kenbridge, Va. 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.