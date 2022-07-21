Rowena Atkins Hess, 90 of Victoria, joined her family in Heaven on July 15. She was the daughter of the late Earl Virgil Atkins and Emma Marguerite Hall Atkins.

She is survived by her son, Larry D. Hess (Nancy) of Oklahoma; her daughter, Lynda H. Biggs (David) of Wake Forest, North Carolina and three grandchildren, Brooke Pittard (Seth), Brady Hess (Nicole) and Brittany Shumaker (Anthony). She was GiGi to, Landon Hess, Ethan Pittard, Annalyn Shumaker, Callahan Shumaker and Knox Pittard. She is also survived by one brother, Bobby Atkins (Gale) of Kenbridge.

Rowena graduated from Victoria High School. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano at church and she taught piano lessons for many years. She enjoyed flowers and gardening.

Rowena was a devoted member of the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, where funeral services were held Tuesday, July 19 at 11 a.m. Interment was in the Liberty Christian Church Cemetery, Green Bay.

In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 376, Victoria, VA. 23974.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of services.