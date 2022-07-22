SVCC announces academic achievements
Published 5:00 pm Friday, July 22, 2022
Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) announces the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2021-2022 academic year.
A curricular student at SVCC who has attained a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher, has attempted a minimum of six credit hours during the semester, and completed 20 semester credit hours will be placed on the president’s list. A curricular student who has attained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and has attempted a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester will be placed on the vice president’s list.
SVCC extends its congratulations to these students who made these prestigious lists:
PRESIDENT’S LIST
• Chloe Bailey of Kenbridge
• Michael Clark of Kenbridge
• Vincent Fogg of Kenbridge
• Alyssa Rinaldo of Kenbridge
• Mallory Barnes of Kenbridge
• Miranda Allsbrook of Lunenburg
• Nat’Shya Boyd of Meherrin
• Amy Flanagan of Meherrin
• Tataneisha Jackson of Meherrin
• Ciarra Oliveras of Meherrin
• Michelle Perez of Meherrin
• Tiffany Talbott of Meherrin
• Sebastian Uriarte of Meherrin
• Jackson Childers of Victoria
• Christine Francis of Victoria
• Trevor Greene of Victoria
• Shelby Gunn of Victoria
• Raymond Hampton of Victoria
• Rowan Long of Victoria
• Bailey Marshall of Victoria
• Preston Nilles of Victoria
• Kristin Tomlinson of Victoria
• Greleigh Gill of Victoria
VICE PRESIDENT’S LIST
• Jacob Wilson of Kenbridge
• Sterling Currin of Lunenburg
• Katherine Taney of Meherrin
• Tyquan Watkins of Meherrin
• Timothy Cook of Victoria
• Robert Muhammad of Victoria
• Patricia O’Brien of Victoria