SVCC announces academic achievements

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) announces the president’s list and vice president’s list for the 2021-2022 academic year.

A curricular student at SVCC who has attained a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher, has attempted a minimum of six credit hours during the semester, and completed 20 semester credit hours will be placed on the president’s list. A curricular student who has attained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and has attempted a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester will be placed on the vice president’s list.

SVCC extends its congratulations to these students who made these prestigious lists:

PRESIDENT’S LIST

• Chloe Bailey of Kenbridge

• Michael Clark of Kenbridge

• Vincent Fogg of Kenbridge

• Alyssa Rinaldo of Kenbridge

• Mallory Barnes of Kenbridge

• Miranda Allsbrook of Lunenburg

• Nat’Shya Boyd of Meherrin

• Amy Flanagan of Meherrin

• Tataneisha Jackson of Meherrin

• Ciarra Oliveras of Meherrin

• Michelle Perez of Meherrin

• Tiffany Talbott of Meherrin

• Sebastian Uriarte of Meherrin

• Jackson Childers of Victoria

• Christine Francis of Victoria

• Trevor Greene of Victoria

• Shelby Gunn of Victoria

• Raymond Hampton of Victoria

• Rowan Long of Victoria

• Bailey Marshall of Victoria

• Preston Nilles of Victoria

• Kristin Tomlinson of Victoria

• Greleigh Gill of Victoria

VICE PRESIDENT’S LIST

• Jacob Wilson of Kenbridge

• Sterling Currin of Lunenburg

• Katherine Taney of Meherrin

• Tyquan Watkins of Meherrin

• Timothy Cook of Victoria

• Robert Muhammad of Victoria

• Patricia O’Brien of Victoria