Treasures on the Shelves — So many books, so little time

Frank Zappa was quoted as having said, “So many books, so little time.” As I sit here at the library, I can see the truth in this statement.

The Lunenburg County Public Library System currently houses about 51,000 volumes. That is a lot of books. Considering the current population of Lunenburg, that comes out to be about four books per capita, which is average for public libraries across the nation.

A little bit of internet research reveals that the average reader completes about 12 books a year. This calculates out to about 700 books in a lifetime, on average. Some will read more than this and some will read less. Needless to say, there are a lot of books that I will never read.

So how do I decide which of those countless thousands of books to read? Hmm! Could it be that there are some “great” books out there that I have yet to come across? Absolutely! Could it be that I have chosen to read some trash over the years? Probably! Is the book in my hand worthy of my time? Yet to be determined.

In truth it is really a matter of choice. Maybe there is a tad bit of luck and personal discernment thrown in. But personal choice is the key factor. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, so they say. And believe me, among our 51,000 volumes, anyone can find a book of their choosing.

I took a stroll through the shelves, or stacks, as we call them. In the new book section, I came across titles about the women of Country music, Critical Race Theory and one about environmental alarmism. The latest thriller and various other best sellers are represented as well. We obtain new books monthly. But don’t stop there. There are plenty of treasures to be found in the stacks.

And don’t forget the youngsters. We just wrapped up a great summer reading program for the children of the community. We also have regular programs with the children during the school year. It is so important that we get them reading at an early age and keep them interested through their youth. Please bring your kids to the library when you can.

As I have said before, please make use of your local library.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail. com.