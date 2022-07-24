The Word — Seek the spirit of God throughout the day

“I say, then, walk by the Spirit and you will certainly not carry out the desire of the flesh.” — Galatians 5:16 CSB

Do you ever feel weak in your spirit? Are there certain things that tempt you a little more than others? Now, when those temptations come along, what do you do? Do you stop and pray for more strength? Do you ask a friend to go along with you to keep you from falling for those temptations? Do you keep yourself on a short leash? Do you build yourself up with more scripture, worship music, bible teachings, solid friends? Or…do you just push through hoping for the best.

I believe most of us do the latter of those choices. Why are we so determined to do things our own way even though time and time again we fall and fail? The real question is this: Are you striving to walk by the Spirit? Not walk by like “see ya!”, but walk by as in walk in step with and in the ways of the Spirit of God. Why is this so important? Well, Paul continues by saying:

“For the flesh desires what is against the Spirit, and the Spirit desires what is against the flesh; these are opposed to each other, so that you don’t do what you want.” — Galatians 5:17 CSB

The devil knows your weak spots. He knows that if he can get you alone then you’ll check out those sites you shouldn’t, drink a little too much, say those little white lies, cuss like your mama and grandmama told you not to, spread or listen to that gossip and ignore the pleadings of the Spirit. You see, the ways of God are being slowly but sure pushed out of our culture and we are allowing it. Slowly but surely we are allowing things into our lives and slowly but surely we are no longer living and walking in the Spirit.

From the moment you open your eyes in the morning you should be seeking the spirit of God to guide your every word, thought, move. Why?

Because if you don’t… well…you’ll slowly slip away into the world.

“Now those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the flesh with its passions and desires. If we live by the Spirit, let us also keep in step with the Spirit.” — Galatians 5:24-25 CSB

“Keep in step with the spirit of God. Fight off those temptations. Keep an accountability partner with you. Keep yourself on that short leash. Fill your life with the goodness of God. Eat the fruit of the Spirit” — Galatians 5:22-23

Crucify those passions and desires and follow God.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail. com.